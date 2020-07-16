On the notice of disqualification, the demand of Sachin Pilot camp was fulfilled, Rajasthan High Court said – Double bench will hear

new Delhi: The dispute between the Sachin Pilot camp and the Congress has now reached the Rajasthan High Court. The first demand of the Sachin Pilot camp reached the court regarding the disqualification notice has been fulfilled right now. Instead of a single bench, a double bench of two judges will hear the case. The Sachin Pilot camp demanded that the matter be heard in a double bench as it is a big case. It is not decided yet when the double bench will hear. Which two judges will be involved in this hearing, it has not even been told yet. Also Read – This party changed its intention, said- We will not meet with Sachin Pilot, will soon meet Ashok Gehlot

Earlier at around three o'clock in the High Court, the hearing was conducted through a video conference by a single bench. With the start of the hearing, it was also postponed. The Sachin Pilot camp had demanded that the hearing be held by judges rather than single benches instead of single benches.

The Sachin Pilot camp has argued that they are not involved in anti-party activities in any way. He has not done any such work against the Gehlot government. In this case, why has a notice of disqualification been given. Also, the meeting was outside the House and notice cannot be given for not attending the meeting outside the House. Sachin Pilot camp says that he is in Congress only. He has loyalty to the Congress.

In the High Court, on behalf of Congress, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Sachin Pilot are lobbying for the Mukul Rohatgi hearing. This petition has been filed by MLA Prithviraj Meena. Let me tell you that Sachin Pilot along with his 19 MLAs had revolted for the Gehlot government. He said that the Gehlot government is in the minority. Amid protests that lasted for several days, Ashok Gehlot won the government by winning the game in Rajasthan. In a major action, the Congress removed Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and State President. However, the Congress took a slightly softer stance by Sachin Pilot and asked him to return. After this, a petition has also been filed before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for disqualification. Sachin Pilot camp has gone to the High Court against this.