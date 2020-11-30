On the occasion of Dev Diwali, 15 lakh diyas will be lit in Benaras, PM Modi will give many gifts to Kashi – Learn the complete program

PM Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) is reaching Kashi on the occasion of Dev Diwali 2020. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Varanasi amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over 72.64 km of highway to Kashi and Prayagraj (Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway). NHAI has spent Rs 2447 crore to build this highway. This road is 20 km in Kashi, 35.64 km in Bhadohi, 15 km in Allahabad and 2 km in Mirzapur. The road is part of 1465 km connecting Kolkata to Delhi under former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ambitious plan ‘Swarnim Quadrilateral Scheme’. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: The figure of corona infected in the country crosses 94 lakhs, 38,772 new cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours

What is Prime Minister Modi’s program

Let us know that during all the programs of Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath will be with him. In the statement issued by the state government, information about the Prime Minister’s program was given. According to the information, Prime Minister Dev will join the Deepawali festival in the tour and will also see the laser show. The Prime Minister will visit the Light and Sound Show at the Sarnath Archaeological Complex. Meanwhile, he will dedicate 6-lane widening work of Handia-Raja Talab section of National Highway No-2 to the nation. He will also visit the site of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham. Also Read – Dev Diwali 2020: On this day Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura demon, know the legend of Dev Diwali

According to protocol, Prime Minister Modi will reach Babatpur Airport at 2.10 am on Monday. From here, an army helicopter will reach Khajuri public meeting place where he will inaugurate Prayagraj-Varanasi Sixlane and address the public meeting. It has been told that from there, he will go to Domari by helicopter and after this, Lord Avadhoot will go to Ram Ghat by road from where he will reach Lalita Ghat on a cruise. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Latest News: PM Modi can give good news about corona vaccine from Pune on 28 November

After this, his convoy will come to the Vishwanath temple where he will worship and do terrestrial inspection of the development work of the corridor. According to the program, he will return to Rajghat by cruise and start the Deepotsav by lighting a lamp at five in the evening and inaugurate the holy path website. For the first time this year, a total of 1.5 million lamps will be lit in Gangapar along with a lamp. Cultural programs will also be organized by the Department of Culture at 15 major ghats.

Prime Minister Modi will leave for Ravidas Ghat by cruise at 5.45 pm and will see a 10-minute laser show at Chet Singh Ghat. After reaching Ravidas Ghat, he will leave for Sarnath by car and will see the light and sound show here and will return to Delhi from Babatpur Airport at 8.15 am.

