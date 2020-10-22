On the occasion of Durga Puja in Bengal, PM Modi said, ‘Sonar Bangla’ has to be fulfilled with the resolve of ‘Self-reliant India’.

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the fulfillment of the resolve of ‘Sonar Bangla’ with a pledge of ‘Self-reliant India’ on the occasion of Durga Puja festival from ‘Mahashthi’ in West Bengal and said that it would give a rich and thriving heritage of the state. Has to be elevated to new heights. Also Read – PM Modi congratulates BJP’s ‘Chanakya’ Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday, said this

In his message to the people of the state under the "Pujor Shubhechha" (Worship of Worship) program through video conference, the Prime Minister elaborated the steps taken by the Central Government for the development of West Bengal from women empowerment Discussed and said that his government has adopted the mantra of Purvodaya and in view of this, continuous decisions have been taken for the development of Eastern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people of West Bengal on commencement of #DurgaPuja, virtually.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had arranged to broadcast this program of the Prime Minister on all 294 assembly seats in the state. Modi gave a good wishes message to the people in Bangla and said, “When our farmer, our laborer will become self-reliant, then only our country will become self-reliant. With this resolve of self-reliant India, we have to fulfill the resolve of Sonar Bangla. “

He said that it was the holy land of Bengal, which worked to make Swadeshi a pledge in the freedom movement, from the land of Bengal itself, Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay gave the message of “Self-reliant farmer, self-reliant life”.

He said, “The new resolve of self-reliant India in the 21st century will also be stronger than the soil of Bengal. The pride of Bengal, the enterprise and industry of Bengal, has to take the prosperity and prosperity of the region to new heights. ”The Prime Minister said that continuous work is being done for the rapid development of Bengal and to provide basic amenities to the people of Bengal. is.

We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of # COVID19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the granduer and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal: PM Narendra Modi

He said, “The central government of BJP has adopted the mantra of Purvodaya. Constant decisions have been taken for the development of Eastern India. West Bengal has to play an important role in this mission of Purvodaya. I am confident that West Bengal will soon move towards a new direction by becoming the center of the East.

He said that for infrastructure development of Bengal, continuous work is also being done to improve connectivity. Under this, for the East-West Metro Corridor project in Kolkata, Rs. 8.5 thousand crores have been sanctioned.

The festival of #DurgaPuja is a festival that represents unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi said that this time Durga Puja festival is being celebrated amidst the crisis of Corona. The devotees, including the organizers of the pandals, have shown “amazing restraint” this time.

He said, “The number may have been affected, but the grandeur is the same, the divinity is the same. The event may be limited, but the color of the festival, joy and joy is unlimited. This is the identity of Bengal, this is the consciousness of Bengal. This is the real Bengal. “

The Prime Minister said that today the campaign for the empowerment of women in the country is also continuing at a rapid pace. Whether opening bank accounts of 22 crore women under Jan Dhan Yojana or giving easy loans to crores of women under Mudra Yojana, whether it is ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign or the law against triple talaq. She said that women power has a very big role in the new pledge that India has taken for “self-reliant India”.