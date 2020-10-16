On the occasion of Navratri, CM Vijay Rupani said- public health is a big priority for us.

Ahmedabad: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday that it is appropriate to prohibit the prohibition of Corona virus this year on the occasion of Navratri in the state, saying that his government gives more priority to public health than ceremonies. Also Read – Some people apologized to the owner for entering the Tanishq store, also received threats on the phone

Significantly, the Gujarat government has banned the garba events that happen on the occasion of Navratri across the state. Rupani said this a day before the nine-day Navratri festival began. The state government has said that along with commercial garba events, garba events in residential societies will also not be allowed.

Rupani said in the video message, "Navratri has special significance for the people of Gujarat. At this time people eagerly wait for Garba. But this time the situation is different. The whole world is fighting against the corona virus. We are also fighting this epidemic. We have not allowed Navratri events this time with special emphasis on public health."

He added, “Public health is our priority and we must ensure that the efforts we have made so far to prevent the spread of corona virus infection do not go waste.”

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to cooperate and hoped that they will understand the seriousness of the situation. As of 15 October, there were a total of 1,56,283 cases of corona virus in Gujarat and 3,609 infected have died here.