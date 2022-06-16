On the occasion of Prime Day, Amazon is giving away these 30 games with Prime Gaming, including the Mass Effect saga

There will be certain titles available during Prime Day and another 25 on the way to it, which takes place on July 12 and 13.

Amazon wants to continue feeding video games to subscribers of Prime Gaming. Beyond the free games for the month of June, the company has announced that there will also be incentives for the Prime Dayone of its main annual sales and sales campaigns in the store.

Although Prime Day 2022 officially begins on Tuesday, July 12 at 12:00 a.m. and ends on Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m., they will be offered up to 30 free games for PC since a few days before. There will be a few in the period from 12 to 13, but another 25 more can be added before.

Includes the Mass Effect trilogy or GRID LegendsHeadline titles that may be added during Prime Day include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the BioWare original trilogy compilationbut also others like GRID Legends, Need for Speed ​​Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Republic Commando.

Additionally, to whet your appetite, Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to access from June 21 to July 13 to more than 25 independent games, being able to add them to your library or download them instantly. Those confirmed at the moment appear on the official blog and are the following:

10 Second Ninja X



8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure



Addling Adventures



Bang Bang Racing



Clouds & Sheep 2



Death Squared



Fatal Fury Special



Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams



Gone Viral



HUE



Manual Samuel



Metal Slug 2



Metal Unit



Pumped BMX Pro



Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack



Rain World



Road Trip — 3 Pack



Samurai Shodown II



Serial Cleaner



The Crow’s Eye



The Darkside Detective



The King of Fighters 2000



The King of Fighters 2002



The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor



If you are interested in knowing more about the Mass Effect compilation, we recommend you to take a look at the analysis of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, where Alejandro Pascual defines it as the remastering that the saga deservedadding not only graphic changes, but also gameplay.

