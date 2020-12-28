On the question of joining BJP, Sourav Ganguly said – Governor wanted to meet, so I met

new Delhi: There is speculation that Saurav Ganguly (Saurav Ganguli), the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain of the Indian cricket team, will join the BJP. Meanwhile, Saurav Ganguli has answered this question himself. Instead of directly saying yes or no, Sourav Ganguly responded to this. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother, the Congress said when the question arose – what is wrong with it?

Sourav Ganguly was asked if he or any family member would join the BJP, while answering the question, he said that if the governor wants to meet, bring Kabuya to meet then he must meet. Ganguly described his meeting with the governor as a courtesy meeting. On meeting the Governor, Ganguly said that after all, can he not meet anyone?

Please tell that Sourav Gangu came to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. With this, he will share the stage with Amit Shah today. There is speculation about Sourav Ganguly joining BJP (BJP) after meeting BJP leaders and political activities.