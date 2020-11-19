On the resignation of the Education Minister in one day, Tejashwi Yadav said – Nitish is tired, it proved, now …

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) Legislature Party leader Tejashwi Yadav once again took the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the dock after he resigned only after assuming the charge of Mewalal Choudhary Resignation in Bihar. Have done Describing the resignation of the education minister as a gimmick, he has told the real guilty chief minister. Mewalal Choudhary has been accused of corruption. Also Read – 6 out of 14 ministers of Nitish cabinet have serious criminal cases registered, ruckus started on Mevalal

Tejashwi Yadav issued an official statement saying, “Chief Minister, through the mandate, Bihar has given us an order to warn you against your corrupt policy, intentions and rules. A mere resignation will not make a point. Right now, 19 lakhs will be found on many issues of public concern like jobs, contracts and equal work-equal pay. ” Also Read – Bihar News: Departments divided in Nitish cabinet, know who got which ministry, see full list

Tejaswi further said, “I said you are not tired, so your power of thinking and understanding has diminished. Intentionally made the corrupt a minister. Took over despite the thud. After hours, he also composed the drama of resignation. ” Also Read – Bihar News Live Updates: New Ministers Received Charge, Ruckus After Nitish’s Murder In Home District

Describing the Chief Minister as the real culprit, he further said, “The real culprit is you. Why did you make a minister? Your duplicity and gimmick will no longer be allowed to run? ” Mevalal Chaudhary took over as the Minister of Education on Thursday and in a few hours he also resigned from the post of Minister.