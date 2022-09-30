On the same day that Putin announced annexations, Ukraine retook another town and surrounds two thousand Russian soldiers in Donetsk

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of a tank, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline town of Lyman, Donetsk region

Ukrainian troops liberated the town of Yampil in the eastern Donetsk region, a major target in their efforts to recapture their territories from Russian and pro-Russian forces in the city of Lymanthe same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four regions after a fraudulent referendum.

“Yampil is ours”said a soldier in a video released by the Ukrainian troops.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denís Pushilin acknowledged today that the Ukrainian Army has surrounded the strategic city of Lyman.

“Friends, the news we received from Lyman is alarming. Right now Lyman is semi-surrounded.”Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

Pushilin, who is currently in Moscow, accused kyiv of trying to “tarnish” the historic event of the annexation of the breakaway Donetsk region, which was formalized today during a ceremony in the Kremlin.

In a televised speech nostalgic for the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Putin announced the annexation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. He also said that the inhabitants of the annexed regions will be “our citizens forever.”

Very close to him, but with a more concrete vision of reality, was Pushilin, who pointed out: “Our boys are fighting, we are sending reinforcements, they must resist, but the enemy is using important forces,” he added.

The leader of Donetsk, where Russians and pro-Russians control little more than half of the territory, acknowledged that the news is “very unpleasant”so it is necessary to “draw lessons from the mistakes made.”

He stressed that the road to Svatovo is under pro-Russian control, but not towns located a few kilometers from Lyman such as Yampil and Drobíshevo.

Lymanwhich had been under pro-Russian control since May, it is an important railway junction leading to the main Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk: Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The Ukrainian Army has had the initiative in the east of the country since it regained control of part of the Kharkiv region after the Russian withdrawal on September 8.

In addition to news of the Ukrainian advance, the ceremony in the Kremlin has also been marred by the deaths of 25 people in a Russian missile attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia.

A crater left by a Russian shell in Zaporizhzhia (REUTERS / Stringer)

The regional governor of ZaporizhzhiaOleksandr Starukh made the announcement in a statement posted online. He pointed out that there were at least 50 wounded after Russian forces attacked a humanitarian caravan en route to Russian-occupied territory.

Starukh said that the people traveling in the convoy were planning to travel to territory occupied by Russia to pick up relatives and get them to safety. He added that there are already rescue teams at the scene of the attack.

On the other hand, a senior member of the pro-Russian authorities in the Ukrainian region of Kherson He was killed this Friday due to a missile operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported by the Russian parliamentarian Alexander Malkevich.

“As a result of a guided missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the center of Kherson, Alexei Katerynichev is dead‘number two’ of the Security Administration of the Kherson Region”, he said on Telegram.

Thus, he has indicated that he was a decorated officer and has detailed that he had been in office for a month and a half. “Before the appointment, he served 25 years in the Border Force and in units of the Federal Security Service (FSB)”, he specified.

(With information from EFE)

