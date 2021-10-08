On the way to Qatar: this is how the table of positions in Concacaf remained with the tie of Mexico and Canada

Mexico and Canada tied one goal on the Azteca Stadium court (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The meeting between Mexico and Canada It was one of the last matches corresponding to matchday 4 of the qualifying rounds towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, at Concacaf. After making the tie to one goal per side, the teams managed to stay at the top of the standings, although they descended from privileged places they won at the end of the first three games.

After an irregular performance in the first stage of the tie, America got off on the right foot and beat with a resounding score of two to zero the combined of Jamaica. The result catapulted them to the top of the general table and with eight units they equaled the score of the team commanded by Gerardo Martino. However, the offensive power made the difference and put them ahead of the tricolor team.

The second match of the day faced two Central American teams. In a duel where Keylor Navas was essential to avoid the surprise fall of Costa Rica versus Honduras, the duel held at the San Pedro Sula Metropolitan Olympic Stadium ended in equality and without chanting the goals of either side. The result was not so decisive and they maintained their position in the table.

The United States was at the top of the standings after beating Jamaica 2-0 (Photo: Chuck Burton / REUTERS)

Finally, in one of the meetings that gave the greatest surprise in the area, El Salvador received a visit from Panama on the lawn of the Cuscatlán Stadium. Contrary to all the forecasts and discarding the superiority in the table of the gutters, Salvadorans gave a coup of authority as locals and thanks to a lone goal by Enrico Hernandez they kept the three points. This is how positions go to end of the fourth day.

1. United States (8 points, + 5 goal difference)

2. Mexico (8 points, + 2 goals difference)

3. Canada (6 points, + 3 goals difference)

4. Panama (5 points, + 2 goals difference)

5. El Salvador (5 points, -2 goals difference)

6. Costa Rica (3 points, -1 goal difference)

7. Honduras (3 points, -3 goal difference)

8. Jamaica (1 point, -6 goal difference)

Raúl Jiménez started again with the Mexican National Team after eleven months absent (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

With this panorama, the eight teams classified to the third round of the tie will face the fifth round. This time, it will be Panama who receives the United States and inaugurate the actions at the same time Canada will visit Jamaica’s team. Meanwhile, minutes later, the ticos will do the honors to the salvadorans and Mexico will face Honduras on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

The team led by Tata Martino has not been convincing in its passage through the playoffs. However, after more than a year of absence, Raul Jimenez joined the call and completed the squad dreamed of by the Argentine helmsman. Although the trident that formed along with Hirving Lozano and Tecatito Corona It did not give results, the coupling could explode with the passage of the following days.

Although more than half of the qualifier is pending, the candidates to represent Central America, North and the Caribbean in the Qatar World Cup 2022 must take into account the format of the tournament so as not to miss units that could be vital in their aspirations. This time, the three combined with the best score will have the direct ticket, while the fourth place will play a continental playoff.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs Canada 1-1: summary, plays and videos of the goals

This was the magnificent coordination of Mexico in Jorge Sánchez’s goal against Canada

The resounding fall of Indio Castro: the benchmark of Morelia who ended up destitute