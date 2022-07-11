On this DGT website you can find all the types of infractions and fines that can be imposed on you: this way you can get rid of doubts

All drivers must at all times respect the traffic regulations, carry out the stop correctly and also adapt to the speed that is specified in the mandatory signs. But it is a reality that on many occasions we can have mistakes at the wheel like pressing the accelerator too much or not seeing a stop sign. These actions are not free, but can lead to fines that in some cases can be serious.

At the driving school, every driver must have notions of the sanctions that can be found in the Highway Code, but when you already have several kilometers behind you, it is possible that you end up forgetting. That is why the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has a section dedicated to informing about all the common sanctions that existas well as the economic amount and withdrawal of points that exist.

How to access the information on infringements of the DGT

In case you are curious about how many points can be taken away from you if you have exceeded a speed limit of 20 km/h, or what happens due to parking improperly in the city, you can solve it with the DGT. You will simply have to enter the main page of the DGT with corporate information. At the top put on Our services and scroll to Fines and penalties. In the last drop-down that appears, you must click on Know the types of infractions and sanctions.





On this website you will find different parts. The first of them is dedicated to the types of offenses, where all the errors that can be had at the wheel will be explained in a general way. The fact of not having ITV, driving without insurance, exceeding the maximum speed, not having a driving license stands out…





The second section clearly explains when a violation is the direct responsibility of the driver of the vehicle and when of the owner or lessee. This is important especially when you are going to rent a car and you have a fine, but also if you are going to need to identify another person as responsible for a fine.

Along with this information there is also a table with the severity of the sanctions. It is really important if they are classified in mild, severe or very severe, since in this way you can see the minimum economic sanction and also if there is any loss of points. This is somewhat relevant in order to understand what type of fraction has been reported to you and has arrived at your home.





But the really important is at the end of this page, where there is a fully interactive section with the main penalties that remove points. In the upper part, sections such as speeding, alcohol, use of mobile devices are displayed… By clicking on each of them, you will be able to access a large amount of information such as the financial penalty, how many points are withdrawn and also what the legislation is currently saying.





Above all, it can be interesting speeding section. There is a table in which the sanctions are categorized by the amount of money that will be imposed. At the head of this you can find the speed limit of the road (20 km/h, 40 km/h…) and just below the range of speeds at which you can end up reaching to apply the penalty for that row.





For example, yes you are on a 60 km/h road and you’re in a speed range of 91-110 km/h, the sanction will be serious with a fine of 300 euros and 2 points less on your card. In the event that you want to see the 120 km/h limit, you will simply have to click on the “+” sign that is to the left of all the rows.