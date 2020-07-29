On this photo of Amit Shah and MP, the social worker wrote – ‘servant’s son’, case of sedition filed

Imphal: A case of treason has been registered against political activist Arendro Leichombam for writing a post on Facebook after the meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Leichenba Sanajaoba from Manipur. Police sources gave this information on Wednesday. Leichombam shared a picture on 24 July in which the Namdhari king of Manipur is bowing his head in front of Sanajaoba Shah. Also Read – Vidyut Jamwal, who sent Amit Shah a ‘virtual hug’ in place of Amit Sadh, is very happy about this …

Leichombam wrote in the Meitei language below the picture "Meenai Macha" which means "servant's son." Police sources said that a case was registered against Leichombam under sections of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday. He said that investigation is going on in this case. Sources refused to give more information.

The picture was taken when BJP leader Sanajaoba met Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital recently. The family of Leichombam said that the police had gone to his Thangmi Band residence on July 26 but he was not there at that time. He said that the officials gave him information about the case registered against Leichombam and told that a case has been registered against him for Facebook post.

Leichombam later wrote on Facebook, “The government has filed a sedition case against me for following freedom of expression. It is my responsibility to stop Kangalipak from forcibly mixing it with myself. ” Kanglipak is the name given to the residents of the state.