On this website you can create your own high-definition maps ready to print for free

If you like maps, either because of their relationship to history or because of how different features of the world can be represented with them, you might not find the idea of decorate your walls with them.

If you like the idea but you don’t get exactly the map you want, you can make use of this great website called Mappin. There you will find everything for easily create your own custom printable map and high quality.

Choose a site and customize your map





The process begins by choosing a location. It can be any area you like: an entire country, a city, an entire continent, etc. You can zoom in or out on the map as much as possible and you can move the area as it is in Google Maps until you find the point you prefer.

The next step is to add “pins” to your favorite locations. To do this you just have to click on the map, or click again to remove them. If you don’t want it, you don’t have to add any. Behind this you can choose between 11 different styles. Of these, six are free and five are paid (between 2 and 3 dollars per option).





Then you have to choose the shape and orientation: it can be vertical, horizontal or square. You can too add one of three different borders or leave him naked. If you add a border, you can customize various aspects of it, such as the text it will include, and the colors of that text.

At the end of the process you can choose between A4 (21 x 29.7 cm), A3 (29.7 x 42 cm), and if you pay $2.50 you can choose A1 (59.4 x 84.1 cm). When you are ready, click on create your map and wait a few seconds for the high resolution PNG file to be offered. The results are pretty cool.