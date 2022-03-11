On this website you can read and download complete movie scripts for free

If you have always been curious about what a script written for a movie looks like, the website we are going to talk about today might interest you. And it is that It has an infinity of complete scripts that we can download and read completely free of charge. We refer to IMSDb.

IMSDb is nothing more than a database containing a large number of movie scripts. In this way, we can read in HTML format many of the scripts of the most famous and not so famous movies in the world of cinema. Not only that, but there is also room for television series.

A database with countless free scripts





With a somewhat old-fashioned but functional design, we found this database full of the stories that we fell in love with at some point. The script of any series or movie that appears on the web It can be read in its entirety and completely free of charge.. This above all will encourage the most curious of the world. It can also serve as a learning path, since we find countless examples of critically acclaimed movies and series.

Perhaps the only impediment for some is that the scripts are entirely in English. However, if you have a problem with the language, you can always have a translator at hand in another tab. The script appears structured in the same way that the filmmakers write it. Also, people can add comments about what they think.

Searching for scripts on this website is quite easy. The page has a search engine and also we can access your complete list in alphabetical order. If we wish, we can also find the scripts through their genre. In each of them we can see the year of release and its creators. The amount is overwhelming and it is surprising to see that there are complete scripts of long-running television series such as Futurama or South Park, among many others. What’s more we also have the possibility of uploading a script ourselves.