On Twitter, the consumer requested the Mumbai Police – can I am getting out of the home? Mumbai Police’s very best solution

Mumbai: Lockdown has been imposed in maximum portions of the rustic in view of the second one wave of corona epidemic. In this sort of state of affairs, the principles are being strictly adopted by means of the management. Other people had been appealed to not pass out of the home with none explanation why. However in spite of this, the principles are being violated by means of many of us, on which the police also are strict. In this sort of case, a case has emerged from Maharashtra the place a Twitter consumer has tagged the Mumbai Police and requested a query.

Twitter consumer identify is Sunny Pandey. Sunny has written to the Mumbai Police query, Sir, my identify is proper, can I am going out. After this, the humorous reaction of the Mumbai Police got here. Mumbai Police tweeted with its reputable Twitter care for, writing, Sir, if you're in point of fact a resident of the solarium focus on which all of the planets together with Earth revolve, then expectantly you'll really feel your duty.

Sir, if you're really that famous person on the centre of the sun device, round which Earth & the opposite parts of sun device revolve, we are hoping you realise the duty you might be shouldering! Don't compromise it by means of exposing your self to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety https://t.co/qxIYSkAeNU
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) Would possibly 24, 2021

The humorous solution given by means of Mumbai Police to a Twitter consumer is being neatly appreciated on social media. Let me inform you that this isn’t the primary time that the general public has been spoke back to in a humorous approach by means of the police. Previous, the police of Pune, Delhi and UP have additionally made such humorous tweets. Let it’s mentioned that that is completed by means of the police in order that folks don’t worry the police, however as an alternative of being concerned, they may be able to imagine the police as their buddy.