On Xbox they warn: console stock problems can last until Christmas

It’s easier to get your hands on an Xbox Series X lately, but the supply chain is still strained.

Although this week we have had a certain ease in stores to get an Xbox Series X, the truth is that stock problems in Microsoft’s supply chain for its most powerful console will continue for several more months. He has so declared Tim Stuart, Chief Financial Officer of the Video Game Division.

In a talk with investors organized by a financial services company, picked up by GamesIndustry, Stuart said he expected “the supply chain situation to remain difficult until 2022 and the Christmas season”, so we will still be reading for a while. sold out posters.

The latest closures in China have also affected XboxAmong the reasons given for these problems, in addition to the semiconductor crisis, the latest lockdowns in China are mentioned. Likewise, Stuart mentions that hardware manufacturers face two major problems; on the one hand the lack of parts, which favors the Xbox Series S, and on the other substantially higher prices in terms of logistics.

Despite everything, it seems to be easier to find opportunities to get an Xbox Series X, which together with Xbox Series S continues to enjoy very good health, surpassing PS5 in several markets such as the United States. Sony’s console, for its part, recently reported a new sales milestone.

What's New for Xbox Series X|S

These statements come shortly after the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase that left us with trailers and announcements of games that are coming to Windows and Xbox Series X | S for the next 12 months, highlighting Forza Motorsport and Starfield among others. The event also served to once again show the importance of Game Pass for the Microsoft video game ecosystem, on PC, console and in the cloud.

