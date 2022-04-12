Once again the pre-World Cup karma in the Spanish team: Luis Enrique would leave after Qatar 2022

One of Luis Enrique’s weak points is his relationship with the press

Like a fatal fate, again a little over a world and with the team in ascending confidence of the public from the improvement in their game, there was increasing information that the coach of the Spanish team, Luis Enrique Martinez, could leave his position once the tournament is over Qatar, and the sensations in the surroundings of the Federation (RFEF) are closer to an exit than to a continuity.

Different information from the media that follows the day-to-day of the Spanish team indicates that Luis Enrique would have already communicated his decision to the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, as well as the sports director, the former goalkeeper José Francisco Molina, but they agreed not to make it known until the participation of “The Red” in the next World Cup.

Despite the inconvenience of having to make a decision on a new coach in December of this year, both Rubiales and Molina have agreed to remain silent and are resigned to waiting. What is clear is that in the event that the results sought by the coaching staff do not materialize, Luis Enrique will leave, because he himself made it known to the press.

“If things go wrong at the World Cup, I’ll go and nothing happens, but now I’m in glory. I feel very supported by the Federation and by Molina. They booked me twice and I will never forget it because it came from a delicate personal situation (he refers to a leave until the death of his daughter due to a long illness). I have maximum confidence. What is a contract worth if the objectives are not achieved in the World Cup? We’ll talk after the World Cup,” he said at a news conference a week ago.

Luis Enrique and the German Hansi Flick during the draw for the 2022 World Cup

There are three reasons that seem the most valid for Luis Enrique’s possible decision not to continue in office: the always harsh relationship he had historically with the press, since his days as a footballer (“I think the message sent by the press goes a long way. It is a very powerful weapon, but the fans are with the national team. I have decided to do this -what to leave in case of bad results – for you, so that if something goes wrong in the World Cup you don’t criticize”), who does not have good relations with a certain environment of the Federation, and a complicated character, which can determine his departure for extra reasons soccer.

The rumor installed months before the World Cup in Qatar about the possible departure of Luis Enrique reappears after the chaos generated by the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui (today coach of Sevilla, second in the Spanish league) when hours before the 2018 Russian tournament began, Real Madrid announced that after the World Cup he would become its technical director. This officialization provoked the anger of Rubiales, who had just been elected president of the RFEF, and who did not hesitate to remove him from the position, replacing him with the then sports director, Fernando Hierro, but the coup could not be assimilated by the Spanish team, pointed out as one of the possible favorites, but ended up being eliminated by the locals in the round of 16.

If Luis Enrique has the support of Rubiales and Molina, the same does not happen with RFEF leaders linked to the “territorial” (regional), due to the complicated character of the coach and the indifference they feel on their part, added to the fact that He has been facing some “heavyweights” like Sergio Ramos or David De Gea.

Ramoswho now has a long injury that prevented him from playing almost the entire season at his new club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), was surprised when he was not summoned to join the squad for the last European Championship and is no longer part of the regular the Spanish team, while around Luis Enrique it became known that Manchester United goalkeeper He did not take well the call in which the coach explained the reasons why he was not called up for the last friendlies against Albania and Iceland, and he seems to have definitely lost ownership at the hands of Unai Simón (Athletic de Bilbao).

Another tough problem that Luis Enrique had to face during his cycle as coach of the Spanish team was his confrontation with whoever was his assistant, Robert Moreno, who was left in charge of the team when the former Barcelona technical director had to ask for a long license to be with his daughter, who later died .

Moreno directed the Spanish team that qualified for the European Championship, and after obtaining the ticket, he tried to continue in the European tournament but at that moment Luis Enrique tried to return, backed by the RFEF and described his old partner as “disloyal” from his first steps for Celta and then for Roma, and he no longer accepted that he continue working in his coaching staff.

Luis Enrique, former Barcelona coach, with Xavi Hernández current coach “Cule”

In the event that Luis Enrique left the Spanish team after the World Cup, The two main candidates handled by the RFEF are the former Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde (58 years old), who also won several titles in Greek football, and Marcelino García Toral (56), who had a great campaign in recent years at Valencia and currently at Athletic Bilbao, although He is also in the sights of Atlético Madrid as a future replacement for Diego Simeone.

On the other hand, it is unknown what can happen with Joseph Guardiola, who has already stated that when his current stage at Manchester City ends (where two “La Roja” regulars play, Rodrigo Hernández and Aymeric Laporte, and until a few months ago, Ferrán Torres, now at Barcelona), he would like to direct a selection. In the RFEF they are not closed to the idea.

