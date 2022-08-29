“Once I present my credentials to Maduro, relations between Venezuela and Colombia are reestablished,” says Ambassador Armando Benedetti

The representative of Colombia in the neighboring country, Armando Benedetti, is already in Caracas to be the delegate of the government of President Gustavo Petro before the regime of Nicolás Maduro. PHOTO: Colprensa

After his arrival in the Venezuelan capital on Sunday, August 28, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti He affirmed that he is here to stay and, incidentally, pointed out that as of tomorrow, Monday the 29th, he will begin his work as a delegate of the Government of Gustavo Petro before the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Through a press conference, the former senator also announced that Within its agenda, it will have as a priority the reestablishment of diplomatic and commercial relations between the two countries.; In fact, in this last section there was already a first action and it had to do with the announcement of the reopening of the border of the two nations, which is expected by informal vendors and businessmen, both Colombian and Venezuelan.

Likewise, the official was emphatic in affirming that now the most important thing is that all the steps taken by the two countries be carried out hand in hand; Therefore, he indicated that this Monday he will speak with Nicolás Maduro to determine a meeting with his counterpart peter urrego.

Benedetti also took the opportunity to send a message to the approximately four million Colombians living in the neighboring country, to whom he expressed his commitment to start working on their needs, since in recent years, according to him “they were left abandoned”.

You may be interested in: Minister of Agriculture rules out the elaboration of an agrarian reform project in the Government of President Petro

Through Twitter, the Colombian Foreign Ministry announced Benedetti’s arrival in the Venezuelan capital and the reception he received from the Vice Minister of America of the neighboring country’s Foreign Ministry, Rander Peña Ramírez. This trill was replicated by Maduro himself.

Through its Twitter account, the Colombian Foreign Ministry announced the reception received by Ambassador Armando Benedetti in Venezuela. PHOTO: Colombian Foreign Ministry, via Twitter (@CancilleriaCol)

Similarly, it was recently learned that the Venezuelan ambassador to this country, Félix Plasencia, is already in Colombia, who was received by the Director of America of the National Foreign Ministry. Through his Tiwtter account, the official indicated that under the instruction of Maduro, “We arrived in the Republic of Colombia, to present the Letters of Credence before the Government of this nation”adding that he intends to advance in the ‘Diplomacy of Peace’.

Through Twitter, the Colombian Foreign Ministry indicated the arrival of the Venezuelan ambassador in this country, Félix Plasencia. PHOTO: via Twitter (@CancilleriaCol)

In addition, the delegate of the Maduro regime pointed out that this appointment as ambassador in coffee lands represents a second chance “that gives us the history of restarting diplomatic relations between two sister nations”. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faria, also announced Plasencia’s arrival in this country “to fulfill the tasks entrusted by the Pdte. Nicholas Maduro”among which are rescuing binational relations in different areas focused on cooperation and integration.

It is worth mentioning that on July 28, a first rapprochement between the two countries was carried out through their foreign ministers: Álvaro Leyva traveled to Venezuela to meet with his counterpart Carlos Faria. This conclave was held at the Los Leones Palace, located in the Táchira state of Venezuela..

From there, Leyva Durán said that he welcomed the efforts to restore bilateral relations and thus improve the living conditions of the border population, who have been strongly affected by the situation in recent years.

Finally, Ambassador Armando Benedetti stressed that in the coming weeks Consulates will be reopened in Caracas, San Cristóbal and Maracaibo.

KEEP READING:

Woman who denounced Hollman Morris for sexual assault, reiterated call to President Petro to protect women

Álvaro Uribe: “creating more departments does not solve the problem”

Escaf criticized the commission of the Dique channel: “the idea of ​​removing Congress was not to enclose yourself in four walls, the same ones with the same ones”