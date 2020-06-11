Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris, well-known actor and fighter, died yesterday afternoon at his residence in Northwood Hills, TX on the age of 80.

Chuck Starred in dozens of films and Television collection which have and proceed to entertain thousands and thousands of individuals.

He was additionally a grasp of martial arts, which was the reason for his preliminary fame within the film trade.

Nevertheless, after his minor inconvenience of dying, Chuck has made a full restoration, and is reported to be doing fairly properly.

It has additionally been reported that the Corona virus is in self isolation for 14 days resulting from being uncovered to Chuck Norris.