One 12 months of Farmers Protest: Three hundred and sixty five days of farmers’ agitation finished, crowd collected at Singhu border, Rakesh Tikait mentioned – will combat, win

Farmers Protest Fist Anniversary: peasant motion (Kisan Andolan) Three hundred and sixty five days has been finished. Agricultural regulations simplest on 26 November within the 12 months 2020 (Farm Regulations) The motion towards Agricultural regulations had been withdrawn by means of the central executive only some days in the past. PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) had introduced to withdraw this legislation. However the farmers have refused to finish the agitation. At the final touch of 1 12 months of the motion, Delhi’s Singhu Border (Singhu Border) However numerous farmers have collected.Additionally Learn – The go back of agricultural regulations can be stamped at the first day of the wintry weather consultation! BJP problems whip to Rajya Sabha participants

peasant motion (Farmers Protest) At the final touch of 1 12 months, farmers have arranged a large assembly at the Singhu border. Together with this, farmers arranged a Kisan Mahapanchayat at the final touch of 1 12 months of agitation in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. (Kisan Mahapanchayat) organised. Agricultural regulations had been withdrawn, however the farmers mentioned that now they are going to now not finish the agitation as a result of now not simplest the rural regulations are withdrawn, however we even have many different calls for. amongst those SMEs The call for for creating a legislation relating to (Minimal Enhance Worth) is distinguished. Additionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: Rakesh Tikait instructed when will the motion finish? Tweeted this data…

Koo App Three hundred and sixty five days lengthy combat Unrivaled, preventing a bit happiness, a bit sorrow, profitable, will combat, will win the Minimal Enhance Worth Act, Farmers’ Proper #1YearOfFarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@Rakesh.Tikait) 26 Nov 2021

Additionally Learn – Farm Regulations: Govt has introduced, convey that proposal; Our problems also are the dying of MSP and farmers – Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait on final touch of 1 12 months of Kisan Andolan (Rakesh Tikait) Stated that the only 12 months lengthy combat has been unequalled. There’s some happiness and a few unhappiness. Preventing, profitable. Will combat and win. The Minimal Enhance Worth Act is the precise of the farmers.