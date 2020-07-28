One action by Patrice Endres’ husband caught the attention of Unsolved Mysteries director

Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries has despatched viewers wild. Ever since the documentary – which appears at chilly circumstances – dropped on the streaming web site, followers have been doing their very own digging and arising with theories on every of the circumstances.

One of the tales is the disappearance and eventual demise of hairdresser Patrice Endres.

In 2004, Patrice disappeared from her salon in the area of what the police consider to be “13 minutes”.

Nevertheless, 600 days later, skeletal stays have been discovered behind Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawson County they usually have been later recognized as Patrice’s.

The wonder stylist left behind her younger son Pistol Black, and husband Rob Endres – who’s 20 years her senior, and raised considerations after he revealed in the episode that he would carry round her cranium and sleep along with her ashes.

Rob additionally revealed that he modified the locks on their residence inside 24 hours of Patrice’s disappearance – one thing that caught Unsolved Mysteries Director Jimmy Goldblum’s attention.

Talking on the podcast You Can’t Make This Up, Goldblum stated: “I feel there’s a extremely salient level there, which is that he did it inside 24 hours.

“I feel in that time in the case, you’ve gotten police canines out, you’ve gotten the city going via the woods, you’ve gotten ATVs. So everyone seems to be looking out. There’s nonetheless the concept that Patrice might come again, so the proven fact that he felt comfy to alter these locks inside the 24-hour window, when the complete city was beneath the perception that she was lacking and nonetheless alive. I’ll say in phrases of issues that stoked my creativeness on set, that was a significant one.”

In addition to Rob altering the locks on the residence he shared with Patrice, Goldblum believes the 70-year-old did Patrice’s son a “disservice”.

In the episode, Rob says he threw Pistol, then a youngster, out of their home as quickly as his mom disappeared.

“I feel he did an unbelievable disservice to Pistol – that’s my private opinion. If I have been a stepdad and the mom of my 15-year-old stepson would have disappeared, I might have been involved about that child, whether or not I believed he was a ache in the a** or not,” Goldblum defined.

“I feel there’s mother and father who perceive their job to boost the baby or there’s mother and father who consider it’s the baby’s position to make their lives simpler. However to have a step mum or dad who feels that option to the excessive and your major caregiver, who you’re completely near, disappears, I feel that’s a compounded trauma I can’t even fathom.”

Addressing accusations towards Rob, Goldblum added: “I imply, Rob has been investigated to each finish and whether or not he’s a major suspect, you’ll be able to hear Mitch [Mitchell] Posey saying in the episode that he’s not. That doesn’t rule out him having employed a contract killer, however for the most half, Rob has been investigated.”

The present’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has beforehand responded to fan feedback, accusing Rob of being the offender.

“It’s completely an unsolved thriller,” she instructed Selection, when requested about the reality followers have speculated Rob might have one thing to do with it.

“Jeremy Jones has not been dominated out as a suspect on this case, and neither has Gary Hilton. We actually try to current balanced circumstances. So far as I’m involved, Rob is harmless till confirmed responsible.

“We take everybody’s interview at face worth. Rob’s a personality, however he was very, very trustworthy with us in his responses to the interview, and we consider him. We respect him, and we respect everybody we interview.”

Unsolved Mysteries is obtainable to stream on Netflix.