One Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Hopes To See More Of Peggy Carter In The MCU

Oh yeah, completely. I hope so. Whether or not I’m concerned with it or not—I’d like to be part of it—however I’d love extra to simply discover some solution to proceed that character. The marriage of Hayley Atwell and Peggy Carter, it touched an actual well timed nerve. I actually hope they discover some solution to preserve that going. It looks like it was barely forward of its time, just a bit bit, by a few years, however I’ve the idea personally that it’s as well timed because it’s ever been. And I’m certain that Marvel is aware of that they’ve actually bought one thing there, that mixture of Hayley enjoying this character.