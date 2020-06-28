One Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Hopes To See More Of Peggy Carter In The MCU

Go away a Remark
Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter is well some of the beloved characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whereas her most up-to-date look was in final 12 months’s Avengers: Endgame, she didn’t get an opportunity to do a lot in her restricted position. With this, many followers are hoping to see her present up once more. Sadly, this received’t be occurring through the ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however one star has confirmed that he additionally desires to see extra of the S.H.I.E.L.D. co-founder.
Enver Gjokaj, who performed Agent Daniel Sousa on Agent Carter and is presently reprising the position on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., is hopeful that followers haven’t seen the final of Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. In accordance with the actor, Carter is simply too good of a personality to maintain on the sidelines:
Oh yeah, completely. I hope so. Whether or not I’m concerned with it or not—I’d like to be part of it—however I’d love extra to simply discover some solution to proceed that character. The marriage of Hayley Atwell and Peggy Carter, it touched an actual well timed nerve. I actually hope they discover some solution to preserve that going. It looks like it was barely forward of its time, just a bit bit, by a few years, however I’ve the idea personally that it’s as well timed because it’s ever been. And I’m certain that Marvel is aware of that they’ve actually bought one thing there, that mixture of Hayley enjoying this character.
Enver Gjokaj may do nothing however reward his former co-star whereas discussing Peggy Carter with TV Insider. Due to how nice the character is and the way excellent Atwell is within the position, it is smart to him that she ought to return in some unspecified time in the future:
The very last thing I’ll say is, it’s sort of uncommon to see that marriage of particular person and half, of actor and position, and typically it’s simply magic. And with Hayley, that’s what it was for Peggy Carter. Whether or not I’m concerned with it or not, I believe it’d be a disgrace to not get one thing in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later.
Since making her debut within the MCU again in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Peggy Carter has had an thrilling and emotional journey that has seen her function an SSR officer and later one of many co-founders of the Marvel Universe’s most vital companies. She even headlined her personal self-titled TV present within the course of. Of course, we’ve additionally seen her age into an previous lady earlier than dying peacefully in her sleep.
Fortunately, Peggy’s story does have a cheerful ending, as she would finally be reunited along with her misplaced love, Steve Rogers, after he determined to return to the previous. With this, the 2 would go on to start out a life collectively.
Enver Gjokaj makes good factors relating to Hayley Atwell’s efficiency within the position and Peggy’s significance to the MCU. It doesn’t seem that Marvel Studios has any plans for her in any tasks proper now, however there’s actually nonetheless hope for her within the ever-expanding franchise down the street.
New episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, and you’ll stream Agent Carter on Disney Plus.
