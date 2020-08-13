One and a half million infected in Delhi from Corona, the death toll crosses 4 thousand

Corona Virus in Delhi: So far, the total number of people infected with corona in Delhi has reached about 1.5 lakh. More than 41 hundred people have died of corona infections. At the same time, in Delhi, 90 percent corona positive have also been healthy. On Wednesday, the Delhi government released the Corona Bulletin, saying that 956 new cases of corona infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. During this time, 913 corona infected have become healthy. Within 24 hours, 14 people have died in Delhi from Corona. So far, 4,167 people have lost their lives in Delhi due to corona. A total of 1,49,460 people got corona in the national capital, out of which 1,34,318 have become healthy. There are currently 10,975 active corona cases in Delhi. Out of these, treatment of 5762 corona patients is being done at their homes. Also Read – Embarrassing Shocking Incident: Knowing such a plight of corona patient’s body, you will tremble

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the condition of Corona in Delhi is very much under control. All parameters are good in Delhi. Average deaths are also decreasing. In Delhi hospitals, 14,016 beds have been reserved for corona patients. Of these, 3322 beds are in use, while 10,694 beds are lying vacant in many hospitals. 710 severely ill Kovid patients in Delhi have benefited from plasma therapy.

The country's first plasma bank was started on 2 July at ILBS Hospital in Delhi with the objective of providing free high quality plasma to serious patients of Kovid. Subsequently, another plasma bank was started at LNJP Hospital in Delhi. So far 921 people have donated plasma.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, free plasma is being made available to patients of Corona, being treated in all private hospitals, except Delhi Government, Central Government and MCD hospitals from the plasma bank set up in ILBS and LNJP Hospitals of Delhi Government.