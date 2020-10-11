One and a half thousand new cases of corona virus found in Madhya Pradesh, 2600 deaths so far

Corona Virus in Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, the number of corona infected patients has reached close to one and a half lakh. In the last 24 hours, the number of patients has increased by one and a half thousand. So far, more than 2,600 patients have died in the state. State Health Department figures show that the number of patients has increased to 1,48,820. Also Read – Death of Donald Trump’s worshiper from heart attack, Corona worried about health of infected president

In the last 24 hours, 1,575 new cases have been reported. After 429 cases in Indore in the state, the total number of patients has increased to 29,067. At the same time, after the arrival of 256 new cases in Bhopal, the total patients have become 19,828.

The number of people who are healthy in comparison to the sick are increasing in the state. The death toll in 24 hours has increased to 2,624. So far, a total of 1,29,019 patients have become healthy here. The current number of active cases is 15,177.