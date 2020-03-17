One and a half years late, Microsoft finally puts Windows 10 over the 1 billion mark

Microsoft lately claimed that Residence home windows 10 powered a thousand million items, a milestone the company initially acknowledged it would meet between one and a half and two and a half years in the previous.

“Over one thousand million different folks have chosen Residence home windows 10 all through 200 worldwide areas resulting in a couple of billion full of life Residence home windows 10 items,” asserted Yusuf Mehdi, firm vice chairman, in a March 16 publish to a company weblog.

Nearly all of the ones items have been for positive desktop and pocket e book PCs, even when Microsoft moreover tallied Xbox sport consoles, which run a mannequin of Residence home windows 10, along with terribly space of curiosity items, similar to the Ground Hub.

