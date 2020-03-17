General News

One and a half years late, Microsoft finally puts Windows 10 over the 1 billion mark

March 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Microsoft lately claimed that Residence home windows 10 powered a thousand million items, a milestone the company initially acknowledged it would meet between one and a half and two and a half years in the previous.

“Over one thousand million different folks have chosen Residence home windows 10 all through 200 worldwide areas resulting in a couple of billion full of life Residence home windows 10 items,” asserted Yusuf Mehdi, firm vice chairman, in a March 16 publish to a company weblog.

Nearly all of the ones items have been for positive desktop and pocket e book PCs, even when Microsoft moreover tallied Xbox sport consoles, which run a mannequin of Residence home windows 10, along with terribly space of curiosity items, similar to the Ground Hub.

To study this text in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment