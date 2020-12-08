One and two-storey house of historyheater criminal demolished for giving expensive car to computer baba

Indore: On Wednesday, the local administration demolished another illegal construction of a history-sheeter providing expensive four-wheeler cars to controversial religious leader Computer Baba. A two-storey house has been demolished illegally on about 2,500 square feet of historyheater Ramesh Tomar in Indore. Other illegal constructions and encroachments spread over a total of 15,000 square feet of Tomar in Musakhedi area by Indore Municipal Corporation have been removed on 17 November. These include four paved constructions and two vacant plots. Also Read – Goons built by tailoring and petting had built luxurious houses, now the administration demolished

Administrative officials said that the illegal ashram of Namdev Das Tyagi (Computer Baba’s real name) was demolished on November 8 in Jamburdi Hapsi village adjacent to Indore city. An SUV was then seized from there. He told that Tyagi used to use this expensive vehicle. However, this car is recorded in the records of the Transport Department in the name of historyheater Ramesh Tomar. A total of 19 criminal cases have been registered against Tomar in criminal conspiracy, fraud, extortion, assault and other charges. Also Read – 52 employees of Indore Bench of MP High Court get infected with Coronavirus

Indore Municipal Corporation building inspector Nagendra Singh Bhadauria said, “Historyheater Ramesh Tomar had illegally built a two-storey house at around 2,500 square feet in Idris Nagar after his wife. We demolished this house. ”He said that other illegal constructions and encroachments spread over a total of 15,000 square feet of Tomar in Musakhedi area have been removed on November 17. These include four paved constructions and two vacant plots. Bhadoria told, “Tomar had also illegally occupied government land in the garden. We have removed it as well. ” Also Read – Night curfew in Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew will be applicable in 5 districts of Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, only they will get exemption

During the demolition of the ashram, Computer Baba was sent to the Central Jail under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) as a precautionary measure to prevent the occurrence of cognizable offenses, officials said. Later, three criminal cases were registered against computer Baba in two police stations of the city. These cases stem from accusations of bullying and bullying different people by showing them weapons.

Are connected. Computer Baba was released from Central Jail on 19 November after bail applications were approved in these cases.

