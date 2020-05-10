One Avengers: Endgame Star Has An Idea For A Reunion Between Captain America and Red Skull

I additionally thought it will be actually attention-grabbing to make a standalone film with Cap returning all of the stones. As a result of when he jumps into the time machine on the finish of Endgame, he’s gone for a second and then comes again as an outdated man. However I feel it will be actually attention-grabbing to see what occurs every time he returns these stones. And that will be a captivating film in and of itself, I feel. I hope [Red Skull] does [return].