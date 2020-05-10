One Avengers: Endgame Star Has An Idea For A Reunion Between Captain America and Red Skull

Depart a Remark
The wonderful thing about the MCU is that there are a seemingly limitless variety of tales to discover. Whether or not we’re going again in time to study extra about our favourite heroes or encountering characters we thought we’d left behind, at this level, it looks like each single Marvel participant may come again into the fold sooner or later. That’s excellent news for one Avengers: Endgame star, who has a fairly cool thought for a way the franchise may reunite Captain America and the Red Skull.
Ross Marquand performed Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity Struggle and Endgame, taking up the function from Hugo Weaving. Although his display screen time in these movies was fairly restricted, Red Skull positively skilled some fairly large growth, storywise. In relinquishing the Soul Stone, it appears, the curse that certain him to Vormir was damaged and he now not has to function a Stonekeeper. Mainly, he’s free to go.
Which means he may play a much bigger function in future MCU movies — and Ross Marquand, for one, has truly brainstormed a fairly compelling thought for a way which may play out:
I additionally thought it will be actually attention-grabbing to make a standalone film with Cap returning all of the stones. As a result of when he jumps into the time machine on the finish of Endgame, he’s gone for a second and then comes again as an outdated man. However I feel it will be actually attention-grabbing to see what occurs every time he returns these stones. And that will be a captivating film in and of itself, I feel. I hope [Red Skull] does [return].
There’s positively some unfinished enterprise between Red Skull and Captain America — a minimum of from the previous HYDRA chief’s perspective. So it will be attention-grabbing to see how it will all play out. Ross Marquand, for one, admitted to ComicBook.com that he isn’t positive:
I do not know if they’ve any dangerous blood anymore. Cap most likely does, however I feel Red Skull is cursed with infinite information, so he won’t care about revenge in any respect. I hope he comes again, we’ll see. Fingers crossed.
There’s a little bit of a roadblock when it comes to making Ross Marquand’s specific imaginative and prescient for Red Skull’s return a actuality. Chris Evans has been fairly clear that he’s hung up his protect and gained’t be reprising his function as Steve Rogers, and it’s exhausting to think about anybody else taking over the function for a standalone movie. In fact, he may change his thoughts and, even when he didn’t, there would nonetheless be room for Red Skull to make his return in a future installment, both in a theatrical launch and even on a Disney+ sequence.
Would you need to see Red Skull return to the MCU? Tell us within the feedback! And if you have not nonetheless have not seen Red Skull’s appearances in Avengers: Infinity Struggle and Endgame, each movies can be found to stream on Disney+.
