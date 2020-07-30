One Birds Of Prey Star Is Already Hoping To Return For A Sequel

Depart a Remark
2020 clearly didn’t go as deliberate, however Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey continues to be one of the vital excessive profile releases to return out this 12 months. The DC spinoff had Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn discovering a bunch of gal buddies to take down Ewan McGregor’s scene-stealing Black Masks after her break up with Jared Leto’s Joker. Months after its launch, we nonetheless don’t know if Warner Bros has a Birds sequel within the works. If the decision ought to come, right here’s how Black Canary actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell would reply:
It is no secret how a lot I liked enjoying Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to tackle that mantle. I’d completely do it once more if given an opportunity.
Not solely would she do it, Jurnee Smollett instructed EW she’d bounce on the alternative “in a heartbeat.” The 33-year-old actress couldn’t say if there’s been any inside discussions about one other Birds of Prey, however she’s nonetheless as enthusiastic concerning the character as ever nonetheless. For now, the actress is gearing as much as star within the new fantasy horror HBO sequence Lovecraft Nation produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele.
Birds of Prey launched mainstream audiences to Dinah Lance, beforehand seen on tv with Katie Cassidy’s portrayal on CW’s Arrow. The February launch additionally included Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco’s Cassandra Cain into the DCEU combine. The film itself ended up being a primarily Harley Quinn-centric story, however nonetheless served as an important automobile to get viewers intrigued by the Birds of Prey staff from the comics.
Sadly for the film, it carried out underneath expectations for a comic book e-book blockbuster, making $201 million worldwide in opposition to a $84 million manufacturing price range. Birds of Prey holds because the lowest grossing DCEU film so far, underneath the $363 million of 2019’s Shazam, which is already set for a sequel.
If the numbers had been higher for Birds of Prey, we might have already got heard a few sequel. Nevertheless it’s not exterior of the realm of risk both for the Birds of Prey to return. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn continues to be a significant participant within the DC Universe since she is about to point out up in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad subsequent summer season. Even when one other Birds of Prey film is out the window, Jurnee Smolett’s Black Canary might discover a place in one other DC film.
Margot Robbie and Birds of Prey author Christina Hodson are reportedly engaged on a brand new Pirates of the Caribbean film collectively for Disney. Does that imply they’re shifting on from the DC property? Birds of Prey is about to debut on HBO Max August 15, so perhaps that would increase the viewers for that movie? You may as well try Jurnee Smollett in Lovecraft Nation on HBO beginning August 16.
Add Comment