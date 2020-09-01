One by one, Lalu’s seven MLAs – five MLCs went away with JDU, praising Nitish

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu is then jolted by an MLA and he holds up Nitish’s hand. RJD MLA from Teghra, Virendra Kumar Singh has joined JDU on Tuesday. In the party office, JDU MP Lallan Singh gave the RJD MLA membership of JDU. Also Read – This MLC of Bihar said – Please… don’t call me infamous, now we want to change

On joining JDU, RJD MLA from Lalu praised Nitish Kumar of JDU and said that I have joined JDU after being impressed by his development. Please tell that till now seven MLAs of RJD and five MLC have joined JDU. Information is also being received that many more RJD MLAs are in contact with JDU.

Lalan Singh said that the lowest selling product in the market is RJD. RJD is making similar advertisements. This is being done for the cash Narayan in the ticket. Some money will be made on this excuse. RJD leaders also know about the result. Someone comes from anywhere in the RJD, takes the ticket. Comes from Mumbai and Kolkata, gets tickets. The public gives an answer when the opportunity comes.

Even before this, Lalan Singh had said on Saturday that a stampede has occurred in the RJD, if we open the barrier, then the party will end. All the RJD leaders are preparing to leave the party, when is it waiting who will come.

Explain that earlier RJD MLAs Prema Chaudhary, Maheshwar Yadav, Ashok Kumar, Chandrika Rai, Faraj Fatmi, Jayavardhan Yadav, RJD’s strong leaders have now left the party, while five MLCs – Dilip Rai, Radha Charan Seth, Sanjay Prasad , Room Alam and Rannvijay Singh have also switched sides and joined JDU.