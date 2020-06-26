One Character That Will Definitely Be Returning For Doctor Strange 2

Karl Mordo is the second returning, assist participant who’s confirmed to return for the Doctor Strange sequel, as Benedict Wong’s character, Wong, has additionally been implied to be alongside for the trip in Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Insanity. A minimum of, his seemingly intimated information of the capturing schedule for this spirited sequel, in addition to Wong’s return cameo in Avengers: Endgame would have the world pondering that method. Anybody who needs to begin inserting their early bets on how a possible Mordo/Wong showdown would finish, it appears such as you’re about to begin seeing some odds posted any day now.