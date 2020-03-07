One Chicago Vs. Volcano, Not-So-Super Tuesday And More In This Week’s TV Ratings

One other week of TV means one other week of scores to gauge what exhibits persons are loving, what exhibits persons are leaving, and what has to occur for any person strolling over a volcano to make individuals mad. Politics took over one night time of the week of March 1, one night time pitted a not-so-death-defying stroll in opposition to a number of the most constant performers of the TV season, after which there was Gray’s Anatomy‘s game-changer. Throw in some Bachelor shenanigans and Sunday night time woes for one hit franchise, and there is a lot to dig into. Learn on for a scores rundown for the week of March 1!