One Country One Ration Card: Ration card portability carrier began in West Bengal and Delhi too, those states will enlarge quickly

One Country One Ration Card: The Union Meals Ministry stated on Saturday that the ration card portability carrier has additionally began in West Bengal and Delhi, whilst the carrier is anticipated to start out in the following couple of months. With this, now a complete of 34 states and union territories have joined the One Country, One Ration Card (ONORC) program which now covers 75 crore beneficiaries.

In line with the ministry, with the commissioning of ONORC in Delhi in July, 69 crore beneficiaries in 33 states got here underneath the scheme, whilst with the release of this carrier in West Bengal in August, 74.9 crore beneficiaries from 34 states turned into a part of it.

"The objective is to glue the remainder two states – Assam and Chhattisgarh – to ONORC in the following couple of months," the ministry stated in a remark. At the moment, a per 30 days moderate of about 22 crore portability transactions are being recorded steadily throughout states and union territories.

In line with the ministry, 40 crore portability transactions were accomplished since August 2019. The very best choice of such transactions had been in Bihar (10.14 crore), adopted through Andhra Pradesh (6.92 crore), Rajasthan (4.56 crore), Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The target of the scheme is to verify clean distribution of backed meals grains to all of the beneficiaries lined underneath the Nationwide Meals Safety Act, 2013 (NFSA), without reference to their location within the nation.

