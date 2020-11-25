‘One Day at a Time’ Canceled at Pop, Will Be Shopped to Other Outlets

“One Day at a Time” has been canceled at Pop.

This now marks the second cancelation for the reboot of the basic 1975 Norman Lear sitcom of the identical identify. “One Day at a Time” was initially canceled at Netflix in early 2019 after three seasons. Pop rescued the present a few months later and started airing Season 4 earlier this yr.

In accordance to a person with data of the scenario, collection producer Sony Photos Tv will store the collection to different retailers but once more.

The transfer to finish the collection isn’t altogether shocking given the post-merger panorama that has taken form at ViacomCBS, which owns Pop. Selection completely reported in March that Pop was all however shutting down its scripted collection plans, with “One Day at a Time” and the ultimate season of “Schitt’s Creek” being the 2 remaining scripted exhibits at the cabler.

“One Day at a Time” was given a push by ViacomCBS, although, with the present being simulcast on each Pop and TV Land throughout its fourth season run. CBS additionally aired episodes of the present beginning in October.

“One Day At A Time” follows three generations of a Cuban-American household. A newly-single mother and navy veteran (Justina Machado) journeys via the triumphs and tribulations that include elevating two strong-willed, mega-millennial youngsters (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all of the whereas enlisting the “assist” of her old-school mom (Rita Moreno) and her constructing manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The collection additionally stars Stephen Toblowsky.

The brand new model of the present was co-created Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, who additionally function co-showrunners. Lear served as govt producer together with Michael Garcia and Brent Miller.

Regardless of by no means discovering breakout success with a mass viewers, the present was a important darling from the get go. Its 4 seasons carried a median 99% important approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.