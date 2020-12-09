‘One Day at a Time’ Officially Over After 4 Seasons

There can be no second nice escape for “One Day at a Time.”

After the sequence was canceled for a second time two weeks in the past, co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have confirmed that it’s going to not be revived.

Sequence producer Sony Footage Tv deliberate to buy the sequence to different retailers but once more following the Pop TV dumping, in line with sources, however was clearly unable to seek out a appropriate or keen purchaser.

“It’s formally over. There can be no new ‘One Day at a Time’ episodes. However there’ll at all times be 46 episodes that we received to make that reside FOREVER,” wrote Calderon Kellett in a assertion. “Thanks to this stunning solid. Our devoted crew. And to you, our loyal followers. We liked making this for you. Thanks for watching.”

A reboot of the traditional 1975 Norman Lear sitcom of the identical identify, “One Day at a Time” was initially canceled at Netflix in early 2019 after three seasons, earlier than Pop stepped in for a miraculous rescue a few months later.

Nevertheless, the Pop cancelation got here as no nice shock provided that, as Selection solely reported in March, ViacomCBS determined to all however shut down the community’s scripted sequence plans.

“I want I might say in any other case, however sadly, ODAAT’s time has come to an finish,” wrote Royce. “The one silver lining about not doing a present anymore is that no person can take away the present you already did. 4 seasons that may perpetually exist for folks to look at. I’m so happy with ‘One Day at a Time,’ our solid, our writers, our crew, and whereas I’m unhappy immediately, I’ll perpetually be pleased about the wonderful expertise and honor it was to work on it. I’m particularly grateful to our spirit information Norman Lear, and to my cohort upon whom I’m perpetually codependent, Gloria Calderon Kellett. And the largest thanks is to the ODDAT followers, who gave us extra love than we all know what to do with.”

Over the course of its 46 episodes, “One Day At A Time” adopted three generations of a Cuban-American household. On the coronary heart of it was newly-single mother and army veteran (Justina Machado) who journeyed by way of the triumphs and tribulations that include elevating two strong-willed, mega-millennial kids (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all of the whereas enlisting the “assist” of her old-school mom (Rita Moreno) and her constructing manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The sequence additionally starred Stephen Toblowsky.