One Day At A Time Took Shots At Netflix In Season 4 Premiere On New Channel

One Day at a Time is that uncommon tv present that was initially cancelled by Netflix (after three seasons) earlier than being picked up by one other community. Traditionally, the scenario is often the reverse, with the streaming service swooping in to save lots of the day, prefer it did with Lucifer and Designated Survivor. Now that One Day at a Time has discovered a house on Pop TV, the not cancelled collection took photographs at Netflix within the opening scene of its Season 4 premiere.
It looks like it’s been ages since followers have seen the beloved Alvarez household. After three seasons, the critically-acclaimed One Day at a Time constructed up an extremely passionate fanbase that waged battle on Netflix after the streaming service cancelled the sitcom final March. Months later, the collection was picked up by Pop TV, which is house to the favored sitcom Schitt’s Creek. With the collection set to debut later this month, a clip from the Season 4 premiere was launched on Twitter. Requested if he’d determined what the household can be watching, Alex responds with a dig on the streamer. Watch the total clip beneath!
Personally, I believe it’s a comparatively minor jab on the streaming service, all issues thought-about. The road is easy and was seamlessly added into the scene with out it feeling prefer it was out of nowhere. With that mentioned, the sting of cancellation does appear to be it’s nonetheless there and understandably so. The land of tv is a troublesome enterprise to navigate and no present is assured one other season — except they’re NBC’s New Amsterdam or Legislation & Order: SVU, each of which have been renewed for a number of extra seasons. Nevertheless, I’d enterprise to say that One Day at a Time was cancelled too early, so it’s good to know that it might thrive elsewhere.
The clip additionally consists of Everyone Loves Raymond alum Ray Romano, who seems in a visitor function. The scene reveals that he is a census worker, dropping in on the Alvarez household to gather data. It appears One Day at a Time is carrying on the custom of bringing in well-known actors to visitor star on the present.
The Season three premiere famously included Brooklyn 9-9’s Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz, in addition to the inimitable Gloria Estefan as Lydia’s sister Mirtha. It makes me marvel who else followers can anticipate to pop in throughout Season 4, and we gained’t have to attend lengthy to seek out out.
One Day at a Time Season 4 is ready to premiere on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Pop TV. For extra on what to observe, remember to try our 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and occasions.
