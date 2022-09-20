One death, major flooding and widespread blackouts in the Dominican Republic after the passage of Hurricane Fiona

Rains, strong winds and nearly 800 displaced by floods and damage to homes left Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic on Monday, authorities reported, after it caused devastating damage in Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Fiona dumped torrential rains on the Dominican Republic and left one person dead on Monday after causing major flooding in Puerto Rico and widespread blackouts on both islands of the Caribbean.

The storm strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane on Monday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) de USAwhich forecast continued rain and possible further catastrophic flooding overnight in both Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic.

Las red alerts were in force in seven of the 32 provinces of the islandcompared to 18 the previous day, with more than 12,000 people sheltered in safe areasaccording to the emergency services.

A man was killed in the storm while cutting down a tree at his home as a precaution, authorities said, without giving further details.

Red alerts were in force in seven of the island’s 32 provinces

Several roads were flooded or cut by falling trees or power poles in the surroundings of the Dominican resort of Punta Cana, where the power supply was cut, said a journalist from the AFP in the place.

President Luis Abinader declared three eastern provinces as disaster zones: La Altagracia, where Punta Cana is located, El Seibo and Hato Mayor.

Local media images showed residents of the city of Higüey, on the east coast, waist deep in watertrying to save his personal belongings.

“It went by at great speed,” he told the AFP Vicente López, on the beach of Punta Cana Bibijagualamenting the destroyed businesses in the area.

fiona caused damage in several Caribbean islands

Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 kilometers per hour), according to the NHC, which expected it to strengthen to a category three storm on Tuesday, becoming the first major Atlantic hurricane of this season.

After passing near the Turks and Caicos Islands late Monday or early Tuesday, the storm is expected to track north later in the week, toward the ocean, though it could come dangerously close to tiny Bermuda.

In Puerto Rico, where the rain was still pouring down, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, declared a state of emergency and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance.

Fiona’s passage caused serious damage on the island of Puerto Rico

The governor Pedro Pierluisi He said the storm had caused catastrophic damage since Sunday, with some areas facing more than 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain.

Throughout Puerto Rico, Fiona provoked landslides, blocked roads and brought down trees, power lines and bridgesPierluisi said.

One man died as an indirect result of the blackout: He was burned to death while trying to fill his generator, according to authorities.

The governor said that Fiona had caused “unprecedented” flooding and that more rains were expected “across the island today and tomorrow.”

Most of Puerto Rico, an island of 3 million people, was without power, but power was restored to about 100,000 customers on Monday, the governor said.

The hurricane has also left some 800,000 people without drinking water as a result of power outages and overflowing rivers, officials said.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The devastating passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico

7.7 earthquake shook Mexico

The first images of the tremor that had its epicenter in Michoacán