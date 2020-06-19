One Director Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Making A Movie During COVID-19

First Reformed director Paul Schrader has simply lower than per week left to shoot on his upcoming movie The Card Counter, which stars Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish. He and his crew can be returning to set in Mississippi subsequent month to movie the remaining dialogue scenes for the drama. That being mentioned, the Taxi Driver author feels fortunate for the few scenes he has left after peaking on the tips. In his phrases: