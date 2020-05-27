One Grey’s Anatomy Alum Understands Why Fans Are Still Not Rooting For Him

Depart a Remark
April Kepner acquired her completely happy ending with Matthew Taylor in Season 14 of Gray’s Anatomy, however it was arguably April’s relationship with Jackson Avery (which followers lovingly known as Japril), her greatest pal turned husband turned ex-husband, whom followers had been rooting for. After a number of seasons of ups and downs between each {couples}, Gray’s Anatomy alum Justin Bruening understands precisely why followers are nonetheless not right here for his character’s relationship with April.
Justin Bruening’s Matthew typically performed second fiddle in April’s life, particularly when it got here to her relationship with Jackson. The pair might have gotten married in Season 14, however April’s coronary heart remained with Jackson for a very long time. Hell, she even left Matthew on the altar to run away with Jackson at one level. Even in any case this time, Bruening nonetheless is aware of how followers really feel about him. Right here’s what he advised EW when requested if he was conscious that Japril will stick with it in most followers’ hearts:
Oh, completely. I do know the place I stand, all proper. I assume there was some Mapril individuals. There’s a variety of sympathy for my character as a result of he’s so good. Of their minds, Matthew did all the appropriate issues. However an attraction is an attraction. You’ll be able to’t battle that. I am very happy to take the again burner to Japril. That is the love story. It is Romeo and Juliet. Two those who should not be collectively wish to be collectively, and that is utterly superb, despite the fact that I am married to her now. So technically, I gained.
It looks as if Justin Bruening is okay with followers loving April and Jackson collectively greater than April and Matthew. He appears much more okay with it, figuring out that Matthew “gained” in the long run. Married or not, Japril has much more historical past collectively, so it’s comprehensible why viewers are nonetheless so hooked up.
Gray’s Anatomy has thousands and thousands of followers who tune in weekly. Sixteen seasons later they usually’re nonetheless very vocal in regards to the {couples} they like, and aren’t ashamed to declare their love for April and Jackson to Justin Bruening’s face, apparently. The actor remembers a run-in with a fan who was clearly Workforce Japril. Right here’s how Bruening says it went down:
It is humorous, the present has such a wide-reaching fan base. I acquired stopped at a grocery retailer not too long ago. They can not place the place they acknowledge me from. I am going to say, ‘Properly, it is in all probability Grey’s,’ after which they will get wide-eyed and ask, ‘Who’re you?’ I am going to say Matthew. They usually’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we love you… however to be trustworthy, we would like Jackson and April collectively.’ I take it as a praise. I did my job. My function the primary time was to get Jackson and April again collectively, and my function the second time was to provide April the completely happy ending she actually deserved.
It is good to know that he understands his character’s function on Grey’s Anatomy. Workforce Japril without end! Justin Bruening has since moved on from Gray’s Anatomy to star within the Netflix sequence Candy Magnolias, reverse Reba vet JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Perhaps he’ll have higher luck with the followers this time round. The sequence is now streaming on Netflix.
Gray’s Anatomy has already been renewed for Season 17 and is ready to return within the fall to ABC. For extra on what to observe within the meantime, make sure to try our 2020 summer season TV premiere information.
Add Comment