One Grey’s Anatomy Alum Understands Why Fans Are Still Not Rooting For Him

It is humorous, the present has such a wide-reaching fan base. I acquired stopped at a grocery retailer not too long ago. They can not place the place they acknowledge me from. I am going to say, ‘Properly, it is in all probability Grey’s,’ after which they will get wide-eyed and ask, ‘Who’re you?’ I am going to say Matthew. They usually’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we love you… however to be trustworthy, we would like Jackson and April collectively.’ I take it as a praise. I did my job. My function the primary time was to get Jackson and April again collectively, and my function the second time was to provide April the completely happy ending she actually deserved.