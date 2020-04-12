General News

One in three UK surgeons lacks enough protective equipment, survey finds

April 12, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Information Articles

Royal School of Surgeons says lack of PPE when treating Covid-19 victims is a disgrace

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Surgeons treating Covid-19 victims have a “terrifying” lack of personal defending equipment that is risking lives, the occupation’s leaders warn as of late.

Almost a third (32.5%) of UK surgeons say they don’t have access to ample masks, robes and totally different garments to remain them safe, a model new survey finds.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment