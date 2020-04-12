One in three UK surgeons lacks enough protective equipment, survey finds

Royal School of Surgeons says lack of PPE when treating Covid-19 victims is a disgrace

Surgeons treating Covid-19 victims have a “terrifying” lack of personal defending equipment that is risking lives, the occupation’s leaders warn as of late.

Almost a third (32.5%) of UK surgeons say they don’t have access to ample masks, robes and totally different garments to remain them safe, a model new survey finds.

