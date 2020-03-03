One Jurassic World Character Colin Trevorrow Is Especially Proud Of

Go away a Remark
Subsequent 12 months’s Jurassic World: Dominion will convey collectively characters from throughout the franchise’s close to 30-year historical past for a dino-filled end result of the story up to now. Not solely will characters from the fashionable Jurassic World trilogy like Claire Dearing and Owen Grady return, however so too will authentic Jurassic Park characters Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. However there’s one Jurassic World character returning that director Colin Trevorrow is very happy with: Dr. Henry Wu. That’s in response to the actor who performs him, BD Wong, who mentioned:
Colin’s very happy with the place he is taken this explicit character. He type of rescued this character from obscurity from the unique Jurassic Park film….Then years later Colin got here again and mentioned ‘Nicely who’s not useless?’ and went by means of the roster of characters. There was just one individual they might actually, not even resurrect him, they only pulled him again from obscurity as a result of he had not been attended to correctly so far as I am involved. And he has now taken a flip into an entire different world within the franchise and change into a extra advanced and extra fascinating particular person. So the place he goes within the third film, can’t be mentioned by me proper now, however Colin’s very happy with it and rightly so.
Colin Trevorrow is unquestionably happy with the entire new characters he helped create on this rebooted Jurassic franchise, like Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing. However one of many characters he’s particularly happy with (in response to BD Wong) is one which he didn’t create, however inherited. Colin Trevorrow can’t take credit score for creating Dr. Henry Wu, however he’s accountable for reworking the character and making him a way more fascinating a part of the story.
After watching Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it will be straightforward to overlook that Dr. Henry Wu was not all the time the outstanding and mysterious character he now could be, however earlier than the reboot of the franchise that was very a lot the case. Within the authentic Jurassic Park he was principally simply the man who confirmed Sattler, Grant, Malcolm and John Hammond the child raptors hatching. However as BD Wong instructed Leisure Weekly, because of Colin Trevorrow, he has change into a lot extra.
BD Wong believed his character was languishing in obscurity significantly as a result of, as he elaborates on elsewhere in his dialog with Leisure Weekly, Dr. Wu had a way more outstanding function in Michael Crichton’s authentic novel than he did in Steven Spielberg’s movie, with an actual character arc and an excellent dying.
In accordance with BD Wong, Dr. Henry Wu had not been attended to correctly till Colin Trevorrow got here in. When Colin Trevorrow rebooted the Jurassic franchise, there have been solely so many current items on the board for him to play with along with the brand new characters. One of them was BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu, who solely appeared within the first movie and never The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park or Jurassic Park III.
So Colin Trevorrow introduced Dr. Henry Wu again and as BD Wong mentioned, he turned him into one thing totally different and opened up a wider world. Not merely a supporting character at finest, Dr. Wu is now in some ways the villain of the franchise, along with his behind-the-scenes machinations and mad scientist-esque genetic manipulations offering loads of obstacles for the protagonists to cope with.
However Dr. Henry Wu isn’t only a mustache-twirling villain, he has his personal beliefs and motivations and that complexity is in nice distinction to his preliminary cinematic depiction. So you’ll be able to see why Colin Trevorrow could be happy with Dr. Henry Wu.
Moderately than constructing a brand new character from scratch, Colin Trevorrow took a personality that had been underused by the unique Jurassic Park and at last did him justice. In so doing he additionally took a minor character that audiences had pre-existing notions about and made him into a serious participant who turned these perceptions on their heads by continually leaving the viewers guessing.
Dr. Henry Wu’s story isn’t over both. BD Wong will reprise the function in Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion. BD Wong wouldn’t reveal what occurs with Wu within the subsequent movie, however the continuation of his arc appears to be some extent of pleasure for Colin Trevorrow, in order has been the case this complete trilogy, ‘What’s Wu as much as?’ can be a serious factor to look out for on this new film.
Jurassic World: Dominion opens on June 11, 2021. Assuming you wish to see some motion pictures earlier than then, try our 2020 Launch Schedule to see what’s headed to theaters this 12 months.
