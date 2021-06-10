One lakh demanded for buying mortgage beneath High Minister’s Employment Ensure Scheme, CBI stuck the agent of the financial institution

Maharashtra Information: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a restoration agent of Union Financial institution of India (UBI) running at its primary department in Aurangabad in a case of bribery thru bearer cheques. An reliable gave this data right here on Thursday. Following a criticism, the CBI had registered a case towards restoration agent Suresh Bhalerao and every other unidentified public servant. Additionally Learn – Sure Financial institution Fraud Case: CBI registers case towards Avanta Truth, Gautam Thapar in Sure Financial institution fraud case

Consistent with the criticism, Bhalerao used to be allegedly challenging a bribe of Rs 100,000 for sanction and disbursement of loans value Rs 10 lakh beneath the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana (PMEGP). Right through the investigation, the CBI controlled to lure and nab him in Aurangabad by way of laying a lure after challenging a bribe from the complainant within the type of two bearer assessments of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000.

The CBI additionally raided Bhalerao's place of abode in Aurangabad and seized some incriminating paperwork. He's these days in judicial custody. CBI officers are actually undertaking additional investigation to determine the function of Union Financial institution of India officers who is also concerned with Bhalerao. (IANS Hindi)