One Moment Shannon Elizabeth Improvised In Her American Pie Nude Scene

21 years in the past as we speak my total life modified with the discharge of my first studio movie, American Pie. Nadia was by no means meant to be a foremost character within the sequence, however due to all of you, she led me right into a profession I may by no means have dreamed of. Thanks to every & each considered one of you. I’m eternally grateful & so honored I used to be chosen to be part of this unbelievable franchise. ???????????? #americanpie #shannonelizabeth #Nadia