One month of peasant movement is complete, Congress said- Prime Minister Modi is busy telling the plans of the center amidst the agitation of farmers

Kisan Andolan: One month for the farmers’ movement has been completed. The farmers are adamant on their demands. The government is trying to find a solution through dialogue. Today the government can talk to the farmers. At the same time, the opposition is an attacker on the central government. Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the central government. Maharashtra Congress state president and minister in the state government, Bala Saheb Thorat, said that thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new agriculture laws of the center in the cold days in Delhi for the last several days, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the importance of his government’s plans. Busy doing. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: What will be the solution! Farmers’ organizations indicated, today may be the next round of talks with the government

Balasaheb Thorat said, “Farmers are demanding that the new agricultural laws be abolished, but Prime Minister Modi is busy showing the importance of his schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana. Apart from this, farmers are being given a nominal amount of Rs 2,000, while industrialist friends are getting huge benefits. ” Also Read – Demand for withdrawal of agricultural bills by farmers is a big threat to democracy: Ramdas Athawale

The Congress leader alleged that the Center borrows Rs 54,000 crore annually for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana and the farmer gets Rs 6,000 a year, which is Rs 17 a day, but the same government will pay 7 of the industrialists between 2015 and 2019. 94,354 crore loan waiver. Also Read – Sukhbir Singh Badal said – It looks like the government wants to punish the farmers who raised their voice against the agricultural laws.

Thorat said that the Modi government has also increased the prices of fuel, cooking gas, etc., all these have greatly affected the common man. Please tell that Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Yojana to nine crore farmers in a program on Friday.