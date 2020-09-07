One more BHU student goes missing, no clue of first student yet

Varanasi: Another student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has gone missing, while a student who went missing on 15 February has not been traced yet. According to the information, B.A., resident of Kaimur, Bihar First year student Shiblu Ali left for BHU on August 27 to submit some documents. After arriving at the university, Ali informs his family that he has submitted the documents and he will return after two days, but his phone is off since then. Also Read – Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: UP Police’s gangster Vikas Dube fined financier, property attached

Later, the student called his brother Naushad from some other number and said that it would take another day or two. Even after this, when Ali did not return, his father Sartaj Ali reached Varanasi to see him. After this, Sartaj Ali lodged a report of Ali's disappearance at Lanka police station on 3 September.

Lanka police station inspector Mahesh Pandey said that the police is looking into the matter and posters have been put up to get information about Ali. Earlier, Shiv Kumar, a student of Madhya Pradesh, went missing on February 15 in BHU. A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court asking the SSP to appear in the court on 22 September in this case.