One more gift for the farmers! This big step taken in this state …

Farmers News: With the removal of anomalies of the new mandi law in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has decided to reduce the 'mandi tax'. Now instead of one and a half rupees, 50 paise will be charged. According to the official information, after the consent of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, now only 50 paise will be charged in the Mandis of the state instead of one rupee 50 paise. With this, the recovery of 20 paise of destitute aid has also been stopped. After this decision of the state government, the traders who have been on strike for the last 13 days have returned to the market.

Talking to the delegation of Madhya Pradesh Gross Cereals Pulses Oilseeds Merchant Federation Federation on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "Mandis are being given a smart look. Mandi campuses are being developed as multipurpose campuses. After the implementation of the Farmer Producer Trade and Commerce Ordinance by the Center, farmers and traders continue to get better facilities in the Mandi campus, with special attention being paid to the necessary structure and maintenance.

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said that now the farmers are allowed to sell their crops anywhere under the new mandi act, the license obligation for storage of grains has also ended. There was no mandi tax on business outside the mandi, but in the mandi, along with paying one rupee 50 paise 'mandi tax', 20 paise was destitute assistance fee. Traders were on strike for the last 13 days demanding reduction of mandi tax.

Gopaldas Aggarwal, chairman of the Grain Pulses Oilseeds Business Committee, said that with the government’s decision, traders are relieved and the way to save the mandis is also open. Farmers have faith in mandis, they want to continue mandi duty for the survival of mandis for the welfare of farmers, but they wanted a reduction in this to remain in open market competition, their demand on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel Discussion with and after the consent of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is completed. With this, trade in mandis has started again.

(Input: IANS)