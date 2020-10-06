One More Railway Station Renamed: Change the name of another railway station in UP, know by what name will be known now …

One More Railway Station Renamed In UP: Another railway station in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed. Naugarh railway station has been renamed as Siddharthnagar. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made its formal announcement. He said, the Northeast Railway Administration has changed the name of Naugarh station to Siddharthnagar station. This change has also taken place in papers. There has been a demand for changing the name of the railway station for a long time. Along with the regional public, MP Jagdambika Pal was also trying for this. The MP had fought it. The name change was announced a long time ago. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Travel will be easy from Durga Puja to Chhath festival, Railways has increased these trains, so many new trains will be run

The Railway Minister said that Jagdambika Pal is known as an ideal MP. Today is a day of joy and celebration. Districts will be proud after meeting the demand for a long time. There will also be a happy moment for Buddhist followers. MP Jagdambika Pal said that many important works have been done in the field of Railways. There is a need to construct the main road adjacent to the other platforms of the station. So that passengers arriving from areas like Dumriaganj, Bansi, Etawah can be facilitated.

First of all, tell that the name of Mughalsarai station, which is located 19 km from Varanasi Junction, was changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station. This station comes in the city of Mughalsarai in Chandauli district of UP. Earlier, Manduadih station of Varanasi has been renamed as Banaras station. The name of Allahabad Junction was also changed to Prayagraj Junction. However, from the very beginning in this city, there is another station named Prayagraj which is close to Allahabad University.

(Input: IANS)