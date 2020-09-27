One more success for NIA, another Al Qaeda terrorist arrested from West Bengal

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person from Murshidabad district of West Bengal on charges of belonging to Pakistan sponsored Al Qaeda module. A senior official said on Sunday that the NIA arrested a person named Shamim Ansari from his residence in Jalangi on Saturday. Also Read – Durga Puja Guidelines: Guidelines issued for Durga Puja in Bengal, Mamta Didi’s gift to the worship committees

"We found that he is connected to the persons arrested earlier," the official said. We have seized his mobile phone. He is being interrogated. "It is noteworthy that NIA had earlier arrested nine people associated with the Pakistan sponsored Al Qaeda module, out of which six were arrested from West Bengal and three from Kerala.

Initial investigations indicated that Ansari had gone to Kerala in connection with the work and then returned to his hometown.

