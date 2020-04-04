One Movie Is Skipping Theaters To Go Right To Disney Plus

Disney’s already-delayed Artemis Hen, the live-action adaptation of Eoin Cofler’s youthful grownup spy-fantasy novel assortment, could be skipping theaters completely in need of a streaming unlock on Disney+. The movie was as soon as to start with scheduled to premiere on May 29, the choice for its genuine scheduled unlock of August 9, 2019.

This info comes alongside an infinite shift throughout the scheduled unlock dates of the approaching MCU Section 4 movement footage and completely different upcoming Disney initiatives like Mulan, Jungle Cruise, and West Side Story.

