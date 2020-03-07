One Mulan Star Was So Quick With A Sword They Had To Shoot Him In Slow Motion

Go away a Remark
Disney is probably not the primary title in martial arts epics, however it appears to be like like that’s what the studio is poised to ship with this month’s Mulan. Based mostly on the trailers, Niki Caro’s film appears to be like prefer it would slot in alongside movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hero and Home of Flying Daggers and Mulan even enlisted some martial arts icons to participate. In reality, one Mulan star was so fast with a sword, they needed to shoot him in gradual movement, as director Niki Caro recollects:
One of my favorite moments on set was the primary time I skilled Donnie Yen’s martial arts abilities in actual life. As Commander Tung, he does a sword show in entrance of all of the recruits and my jaw hit the ground. The best way that man strikes, and the best way he strikes his sword — (it was) so quick I actually couldn’t see it transfer in real-time. I needed to shoot the sequence once more in gradual movement, simply so I might see what he was doing. It was astonishing!
As anybody who has seen his work within the Ip Man movies and even Rogue One: A Star Wars Story can attest Donnie Yen is quick. Watching him is like watching footage that’s been sped up or a videogame with a cheat code employed. However I suppose it’s one factor to see it in one in every of his films and one other to witness it in actual life. That’s precisely what Mulan director Niki Caro bought to do on the set of her movie.
Donnie Yen performs Commander Tung in Mulan and as director Niki Caro instructed AsiaOne, the character performs some form of sword show for his recruits. It sounds prefer it’s meant to impress the troops and present them their commander’s prowess, however the particular person it actually impressed was Niki Caro. Donnie Yen’s actions and how briskly he was together with his sword blew the director away. He was so quick in actual fact that the tech couldn’t sustain!
Based on Niki Caro, Donnie Yen was shifting his sword so quick that it wasn’t even actually seen in real-time. So with a purpose to get a greater sense of what he was doing precisely, the director needed to shoot the sequence of Commander Tung’s sword show once more, solely this time, in gradual movement. With Donnie Yen slowed down, Niki Caro was really in a position to see each deliberate and fast motion that went into this blur of sword and physique.
The expertise of witnessing Donnie Yen’s skills in particular person for the primary time made for one in every of Niki Caro’s favourite moments on the set of Mulan and it feels like Commander Tung’s sword show is certainly one thing to stay up for when this film hits theaters.
I’m certain witnessing it in particular person is a particular expertise, however that Donnie Yen might impress together with his martial arts skills ought to come as no shock. The 56-year-old motion star skilled from a younger age in quite a lot of martial arts disciplines, together with Wushu, which I’m guessing supplied among the foundation for his sword show in Mulan.
You possibly can witness Donnie Yen’s sword abilities for your self when Mulan opens in theaters on March 27 in what ought to be the start of an enormous opening weekend. Take a look at our 2020 Launch Schedule to see what different films you possibly can stay up for this yr.
