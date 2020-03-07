One Mulan Star Was So Quick With A Sword They Had To Shoot Him In Slow Motion

One of my favorite moments on set was the primary time I skilled Donnie Yen’s martial arts abilities in actual life. As Commander Tung, he does a sword show in entrance of all of the recruits and my jaw hit the ground. The best way that man strikes, and the best way he strikes his sword — (it was) so quick I actually couldn’t see it transfer in real-time. I needed to shoot the sequence once more in gradual movement, simply so I might see what he was doing. It was astonishing!