One Nation One Ration Card: 65 crore beneficiaries will be able to take grains anywhere in 26 states, know details

new Delhi: After the joining of Lakshadweep and Ladakh with the Modi government's ambitious scheme 'One Nation One Ration Card', ration card portability has now become available in 26 states and union territories. Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that after joining the 'One Nation One Ration Card' of Lakshadweep and Ladakh, now the beneficiaries of 65 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) of 26 states and Union Territories of the country You can take your share of grain anywhere in these states.

The Union Minister said in a tweet, "Today two more Union Territories of Ladakh and Lakshadweep have joined the ambitious 'One Nation One RationCard' scheme of Modi 2.0 government under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now ration card portability is available among a total of 26 states / union territories. "

He said that the beneficiaries of these states can take their share of food grains in any state and union territory and soon this scheme will be implemented in the entire country. The Food Ministry said that about 80 percent of the total beneficiaries of the public distribution system under NFSA in 26 states and union territories will now enjoy National Portability under One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

These 26 states and union territories include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur , Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The ministry said that the target is to link the remaining states and union territories with national portability by March 2021. By March next year, after the implementation of One Nation One RationCard scheme across the country, beneficiaries of NFSA will be able to take their share of food grains anywhere in the country. This will be especially beneficial for those people who go temporarily from one place to another in search of livelihood.