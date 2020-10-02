One Nation, One Ration Card will work like a mobile number, your ration card, know how

One Nation, One Ration Card: One Nation One Ration Card Scheme is exactly like your mobile number portability. For example, when moving from one state to another, you only need to change the network, but the number remains the same. In the same way, now your ration card will not be changed from one place to another. That is, you can use your ration card when you go from one state to another like a mobile phone number. Also Read – If there is any work, get it done soon, banks will be closed for 15 days in October, know

With the same ration card, now you live in any corner of the country, live in any state, you will be able to buy government ration there. There will be no need to make any new ration card for this. Your old ration card will be fully valid for this.

One Nation One Ration Card One Nation, One Ration Card All the people possessing the card will get the benefit of. The biggest benefit will be for migrant laborers. Now they will be able to get food grains from any state at the government rate.

According to the National Food Security Act, 2013, 81 crore people of the country through the Public Distribution System (PDS) get rice from ration shops at the rate of 3 rupees per kg and wheat at the rate of two rupees per kg and one rupee per kg Can buy thicker grains than

As per this scheme, now the beneficiaries of PDS-PDS from these 28 states / union territories get subsidized food grains at the same scale and central issue price from any fair price shop (FPS) of their choice from 01 October 2020. can do.

One Nation, One Ration Card, To take advantage of One Nation One Ration Card, you must have two important documents. First is your ration card and second is the Aadhaar card. If you want to take advantage of ration card by going to another state, then your verification will be done through Aadhaar number. Every ration card shop will have an electronic point of sale device. With this, the beneficiary will be verified through Aadhaar number.

The central government has clarified that even after the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Ration’ card scheme, the old ration card will continue to run. It will be updated only on the basis of the new rule, so that it will be valid in the whole country. There is no need to create a new ration card separately. Those who already have a ration card will get the benefit of One Nation One Ration Card based on the same ration card.

The facility is already available in 26 states / union territories Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab , Applicable in Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and Ladakh. The remaining states / union territories have been targeted to be integrated into national portability by March 2021.